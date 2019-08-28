As Aes (AES) Stock Value Declined, Gateway Advisory Cut by $380,592 Its Stake; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Increased Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $480,114

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 8,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 20,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 11,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 2.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 764,343 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.29M are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 510,734 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.13% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 15,899 are owned by Bank & Trust Of The West. Smithfield Tru Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Millennium Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 518,243 shares. Schroder Gru holds 0.06% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0% or 10,033 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 66,200 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 47 shares. Lpl accumulated 0.01% or 226,123 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communication reported 34,661 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Com invested in 11,410 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 264,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 281,054 shares to 23,475 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 12,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,114 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

