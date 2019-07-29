As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Its Holding by $2.13 Million; Kelly Services (Cl A) (KELYA) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kelly Services Inc. (Cl A) (KELYA) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 28,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 291,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 320,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kelly Services Inc. (Cl A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 25,870 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 13.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 09/05/2018 – Kelly Services Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 Kelly Services® Elects New Board Member; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES BOOSTS BOARD TO 10, APPOINTS GERALD ADOLPH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kelly Services Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KELYA); 06/04/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Rev $1.40B; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 26/04/2018 – Kelly Services® Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – Kelly Services Elect Gerald Adolph to Board, Which Now Numbers 10 Member

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 118,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. It is down 31.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 771,059 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $153.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Adr Reptg One Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 271,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Superior Group Of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.26 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2,849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Daiwa Securities Gp invested in 28,161 shares. Cap Guardian Tru invested 0.69% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 12,626 were reported by Campbell & Communications Adviser Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 971,817 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 3.64M shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 473,792 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Kemnay Advisory Service has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt has 0.74% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. KELYA’s profit will be $21.90M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Kelly Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.