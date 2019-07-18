As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gateway Advisory Trimmed Its Holding; Manor Road Capital Partners Cut Position in Mastercard (MA) by $21.15 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.51M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $276.5. About 1.42 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 3.16 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh has 0.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,152 shares. Capital Glob stated it has 17.34M shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 1.41% or 46,322 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 1.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Morgan Stanley has 13.29 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.72% or 134,699 shares in its portfolio. Boston Rech & Mgmt Inc holds 2.7% or 27,537 shares. 792,316 are owned by Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wright Investors Service Inc has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The California-based Ssi has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 60,500 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.98 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60M shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $117.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 23,527 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank owns 2.21M shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 83,643 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 142,942 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.15% or 911,570 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.92 million shares. Prelude Mngmt Lc holds 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 245 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Ser Inc has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 114,547 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 90,932 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,207 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 94,486 shares. 1.03M were reported by Victory Capital Management. Reilly Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 347,688 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.