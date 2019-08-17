As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gateway Advisory Lowered Its Position by $380,592; Wendell David Associates Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by $600,177 as Share Price Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.01M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 2.29% or 36,199 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Com has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,367 shares. Moreover, Bruni J V Co Co has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 4.36M shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Menlo Lc has 49,915 shares for 3.95% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes Inc has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 1.94% or 311,350 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 29,088 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hm Ltd Com accumulated 2,731 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company owns 23,025 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 82,210 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 29,559 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Intact Investment Mgmt has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 24,409 shares. Cibc Markets holds 87,702 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Chem Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Arcadia Invest Mi invested in 2,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 928,496 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.14% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Numerixs Investment Technologies has 138,468 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 84,039 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 971,817 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.