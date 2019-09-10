As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Holder First National Trust Co Lowered Stake; Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Has Cut Holding

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 30,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 85,678 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 116,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.62M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 16,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 50,328 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 67,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 220,896 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.94M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.58M for 9.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.