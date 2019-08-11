As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Gateway Advisory Has Decreased Holding; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $389,818

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Wellington Shields Limited holds 3.14% or 340,786 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 13,713 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 43,973 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 38,821 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 580 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) reported 146,198 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 324,341 shares. 975,326 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma owns 13.56 million shares. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 51,194 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 170,375 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 971,817 shares stake.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,901 shares to 24,135 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: A SWAN Must-Have For Income Protection – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. NuStar Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Simple Reasons Enterprise Products Partners Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.