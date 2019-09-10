As Aes (AES) Stock Declined, Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Decreased by $2.18 Million Its Stake; National Investment Services Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Lifted by $355,621 as Stock Value Declined

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 4.31M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 735,072 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 8,139 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Com owns 5,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Company holds 0.07% or 210,761 shares. Ems Cap LP stated it has 273,440 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 278,020 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.48% or 1.28M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 81 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 755,463 shares. 100 were reported by Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Com. Lvw Advsrs Lc owns 5,168 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,670 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,584 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Fjarde Ap accumulated 178,996 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 2.34 million shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 125,703 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl accumulated 4.14M shares. Strs Ohio holds 46,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co invested in 18,400 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 214,245 shares. Symons Mgmt reported 4.68% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 18,648 were reported by Arrow Investment Advsr Limited Liability. 1.01 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bb&T Corp invested in 0.01% or 39,969 shares. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 900 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.