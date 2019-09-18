As Aes (AES) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gateway Advisory Has Cut Its Position; As Universal Display (OLED) Shares Rose, Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 101,151 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 20,260 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $178.6. About 38,748 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 250,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $28.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc reported 5,034 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Commerce Bancorp holds 1,507 shares. Private Wealth Prtn invested in 2,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 2,540 shares. Sei Investments reported 27,579 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 2,205 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Incorporated Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 18,233 are held by Eaton Vance. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 71 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 1,682 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Duncker Streett And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,600 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0% or 1,437 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 78.33 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Unveils New Gadgets: ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) -15% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More important recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34 million and $388.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,074 shares to 267,873 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.18M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has 414,552 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated holds 183,354 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 110,782 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability owns 231,265 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 102,122 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 10.16 million shares. 89,459 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc. Btc Mngmt has invested 0.61% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Johnson Fincl Gru reported 0% stake. South Dakota Council holds 62,236 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 2.16M shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 2.36M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested in 1.34M shares. Hightower Trust Lta holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 31,651 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 863 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.