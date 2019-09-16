As Aes (AES) Stock Declined, Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Stake; Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $593,055 as Stock Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 158,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.19 million, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.64 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 114,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81 million, down from 117,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,649 shares to 61,832 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 44,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 527,013 shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $361.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 89,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.