As Aes (AES) Stock Declined, Gateway Advisory Trimmed Position; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Valuation Declined While Carmignac Gestion Lowered Its Stake by $2.31 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 51,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,171 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, down from 296,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.32% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 574,234 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc accumulated 12,010 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 108,000 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 36,002 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 9.24 million shares. Us National Bank De owns 23,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 216,934 shares stake. 2,849 were accumulated by Manchester Management Limited Co. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 3.67 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. World Asset holds 0.05% or 57,223 shares in its portfolio. 11,046 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.04 million shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 24,409 shares.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 1.98% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $131.72M for 8.60 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.26% negative EPS growth.