As Aes (AES) Shares Declined, Holder Gateway Advisory Has Trimmed by $380,592 Its Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc analyzed 21,144 shares as the company's stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 40,862 shares as the company's stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 343,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, up from 302,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 594,547 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 151,560 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Morgan Stanley owns 4.10M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Bp Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 141,000 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Cap Intl Investors has invested 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 29,961 are held by Cetera Advsrs Limited Company. 6.74M were accumulated by Prudential. First Mercantile Tru owns 21,124 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust reported 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.26 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 212,083 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership reported 2.13M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ems Cap LP reported 3.48% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 1,570 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Cleararc Cap owns 3,551 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 4,630 are owned by Nordea Investment. Fiera Capital holds 1.16M shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 9,613 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,255 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 22,896 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 8,022 shares.

