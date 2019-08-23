As Aes (AES) Shares Declined, Holder Axa Trimmed Position; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Raised Stake by $7.42 Million

Axa decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 304,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 201,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 506,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 3.47 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 17,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, up from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $419. About 509,329 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Dividend Declaration; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Rev $3.58B; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK NO INTENT CHANGE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors; 14/03/2018 – Brexit the biggest short-term risk: BlackRock’s Thiel; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Push Into Fixed-Income ETFs (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY FIXED INCOME NET FLOWS $ 26,683 MLN; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares to 117,874 shares, valued at $40.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,662 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.