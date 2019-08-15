As Aes (AES) Share Value Declined, Holder Centre Asset Management Decreased by $3.43 Million Its Holding; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 11.72 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 5.12 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares to 76,160 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

