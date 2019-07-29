As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Centre Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Raised Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 1.66 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 73,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,908 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 239,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 24.23M shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1; 20/03/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE PLACING PRICE OF 60P/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes invested in 0% or 31,000 shares. Andra Ap invested in 987,300 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Korea Inv holds 4.08M shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 96,368 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 55,897 shares. 15,456 are held by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. 510,978 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications. Rocky Mountain Advisers stated it has 425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 177,620 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co invested in 1.36M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 344,051 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors accumulated 314,652 shares. 149,300 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,209 shares to 146,588 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,362 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.18% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 108,000 shares. Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 10,282 shares. Eqis Capital invested in 0.12% or 84,039 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Spirit Of America Management reported 8,000 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 94,486 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). South Dakota Investment Council reported 66,200 shares stake. Cap World reported 35.40M shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 67,554 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 17,268 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares to 331,980 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.15 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.