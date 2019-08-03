As Aes (AES) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Lowered Its Holding; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shareholder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position by $2.77 Million as Stock Rose

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 135,432 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.55 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Omega Advisorsâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Elanco Announces Acquisition of Prevtec Microbia Swine Vaccine Company – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Cohen Dives Deeper Into Extraction Oil & Gas – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv, Connecticut-based fund reported 82,377 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund invested in 13,168 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 643 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Barometer Cap Mngmt accumulated 518,350 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru reported 3,894 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.70M shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 12,573 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 28,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc has 1.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Charles Schwab Management accumulated 4.68M shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited holds 32,110 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AES Corp (AES) Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares to 8,792 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).