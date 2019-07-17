As Aes (AES) Market Value Declined, Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Trimmed by $672,696 Its Stake; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lifted Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 1.31M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,954 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 245,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 5.00 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.97% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 733,950 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 70,500 shares. 70,651 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 512,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 125,174 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 686,569 shares. Scott Selber Inc holds 2.13% or 182,311 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 14,113 shares. Natixis has 104,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited reported 129,993 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 22,715 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc..

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,934 shares to 15,778 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 21,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 722 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 75,096 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated accumulated 52,270 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 67,554 shares in its portfolio. First National Trust Commerce owns 85,678 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 9.24M shares. Amp Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 2.34M are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 66,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 0.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap Ltd Ca holds 0.58% or 133,593 shares in its portfolio.