As Aes (AES) Market Value Declined, Holder Gateway Advisory Has Cut Holding; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Market Value Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Its Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.87 million shares traded or 43.32% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 5.52M shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 30,224 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 2.03 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 141,403 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Lc has invested 3.91% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pnc Finance Ser Grp accumulated 0% or 12,764 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 827,142 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 3,049 shares. D E Shaw And has 842,276 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 39,835 are held by Advisory. Parametric Associate reported 0.06% stake. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 370,829 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp accumulated 4.12M shares. Overbrook, New York-based fund reported 27,101 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.