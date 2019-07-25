As Aes (AES) Market Value Declined, Holder Gam Holding Ag Decreased by $1.82 Million Its Holding; Quantum Capital Management Holding in Nvr (NVR) Upped by $810,731 as Market Valuation Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $35.58 during the last trading session, reaching $3417.65. About 13,447 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR)

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 85.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 101,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,448 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 118,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.74 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,530 shares to 150,656 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 29,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.47M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 10 sales for $52.65 million activity. The insider Jung Alexandra A bought $65,342. SCHAR DWIGHT C sold $10.69 million worth of stock or 4,080 shares. $2.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was sold by Martinez Melquiades R. on Monday, February 4. Martchek Jeffrey D sold $1.39M worth of stock. The insider PREISER DAVID A sold 144 shares worth $460,800. 25 shares valued at $66,715 were bought by Kelpy Matthew B. on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.