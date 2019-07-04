As Aes (AES) Market Value Declined, Gateway Advisory Lowered Position by $380,592; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Boosted Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $8.60 Million

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 477,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.30 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.51 million, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.92M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What a 40% Dividend Cut Means for Vodafone – Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BT starts early talks over sale of Spanish business – Telegraph – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deere & Company (DE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone’s 8%+ Yield Makes It Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,286 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 309,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

