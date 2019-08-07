As Aes (AES) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Celgene (CELG) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Trimmed Its Holding by $9.76 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 2.86 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 6.30M shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,114 shares. Pura Vida Invs Lc invested in 1.56% or 50,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,407 shares. Vanguard holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 53.19M shares. Acg Wealth has 0.61% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 48,098 shares. Horizon Invests Limited holds 3,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aldebaran accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 46,869 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Limited Company reported 28,833 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0% or 17 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 67,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Yakira Cap Mgmt holds 108,816 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Company Ma holds 0.01% or 266,046 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth reported 118 shares.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. by 402,071 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 17,167 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 3.19 million shares. Wellington Shields And Company Lc stated it has 340,786 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 151,560 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 1.20M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.08% or 21,857 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 2.34 million shares. Citigroup reported 2.11 million shares stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 11,844 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 591 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.03M shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 20.40 million shares. Suntrust Banks owns 60,031 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

