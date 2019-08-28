As Aes (AES) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Avenir Trimmed Position; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined While Montag A & Associates Lifted Stake

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, down from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 4.69M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 103.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 66,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 130,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 64,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 3.20M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 256,631 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co accumulated 2.70 million shares. American Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,640 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 39,400 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 58,561 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.95% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 389,071 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 73,799 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Invest, Korea-based fund reported 2,779 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 144,437 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sequoia Finance Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 154,547 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR) by 185,693 shares to 844,990 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,950 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophilips (NYSE:COP).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Service Ma owns 13.56M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 173 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 10,367 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 39,969 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Dupont Cap Mgmt has 36,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Company holds 29,041 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 971,817 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel stated it has 17,346 shares. Somerset Tru Com has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 275 shares. Cap Invsts reported 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com accumulated 4.14M shares or 0.04% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Llc has 1.21M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 10,296 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.