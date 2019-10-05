As Aerovironment Ord (AVAV) Shares Declined, Canal Insurance Company Has Upped Stake by $1.68 Million; Tekne Capital Management Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Aerovironment Ord (AVAV) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 30,000 shares as the company's stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Aerovironment Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 104,420 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)