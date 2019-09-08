As Aerovironment (AVAV) Stock Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Raised Stake by $2.40 Million; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Valuation Rose While Geode Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $4.44 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 111,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.27M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 35,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 309,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19M, up from 274,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 291,988 shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 18/05/2018 – $AVAV cites “baseless legal claims” but notably does not deny factual allegations. Time for the Board to force actual transparency starting with the alleged internal investigation and purge; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MLN VS $78.0 MLN AS OF APRIL 30, 2017; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings by 461,187 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $32.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simmons First Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Capstone Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation owns 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 72,344 shares. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 0.14% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Glendon Cap Limited Partnership invested 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 9,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 358,219 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 0.39% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 247,465 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% or 86,910 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 43,271 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 29,681 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.16 million for 43.43 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 9,115 shares to 379,406 shares, valued at $30.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 84,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,756 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford reported 786,429 shares. Blair William Il reported 0% stake. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 6,802 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,322 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 12,837 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 100 shares. Art Ltd owns 30,560 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt invested in 4,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 9,710 were accumulated by Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership. Brown Advisory owns 8,041 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 62 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 16,971 shares in its portfolio.