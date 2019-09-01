As Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; Central Securities (CET) Stock Price Rose While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.02 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 380,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 146,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, down from 526,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 3,792 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund by 67,602 shares to 896,781 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 325,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel Inc stated it has 13,015 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Il invested in 36,716 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1607 Capital Limited Liability Company has 357,501 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 8,458 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Morgan Stanley owns 163,065 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Enterprise Fincl invested in 0.06% or 10,134 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Round Table Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 9,020 are held by Roberts Glore Il. Bankshares Of America De owns 5,650 shares. Park Avenue Securities holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 9,481 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

More recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aerohive Networks Inc. Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on January 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Extreme Networks (EXTR) Commences Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for Aerohive Networks (HIVE) – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aerohive® Achieves Record Q1 Revenue in EMEA – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aerohive releases early Q1 results that trail consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 34,120 shares to 839,614 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 25,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold HIVE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 5.83% more from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 33,497 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Friess Associate owns 350,000 shares. 45,836 were reported by Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 68,306 shares. 52,821 are held by Morgan Stanley. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 21,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Rbf Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Harbert Fund has 791,300 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The reported 26,283 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 182,980 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 203,415 shares. Walleye Trading Limited reported 21,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake.