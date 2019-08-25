As Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Market Value Rose, Holder Boston Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Swift Run Capital Management Maintains Position in Comcast (CMCSA)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 380,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 146,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, down from 526,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold HIVE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 5.83% more from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Bancorporation Of Mellon invested in 96,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,783 shares. 11,814 are held by Sg Americas Secs Llc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 43,122 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 969,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Pdts Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 105,782 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.19 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc reported 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Harbert Fund Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 791,300 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Spark Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 163,195 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $212.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 23,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).