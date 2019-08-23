As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Its Holding by $41.85 Million; As Symanteccorp (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 890,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.16 million, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 176,091 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Symanteccorp (SYMC) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 20,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 157,733 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 136,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Symanteccorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 2.99 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23,300 shares to 153,433 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 125 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 8,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 3.03 million shares. Daiwa Gru has 289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1,060 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 399,064 shares. Crow Point Partners Limited Com reported 4,477 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 31,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 4,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,820 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. 9,030 are owned by Aperio Grp. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,180 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Spark Management Limited Liability Company owns 157,200 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,555 shares to 99,313 shares, valued at $29.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,861 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Inc has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 955,869 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,544 shares stake. Cibc World Markets has 154,942 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 84,428 shares. Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 73,536 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.07% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 6,682 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 131,448 shares. British Columbia Inv, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 268,720 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 15,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 620,894 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 60,099 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).