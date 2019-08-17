As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Price Declined, Provident Investment Management Raised by $6.01 Million Its Holding; Lord Abbett & Company Trimmed Its Holding in Malibu Boats Com Cl A (MBUU) by $1.93 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Com Cl A (MBUU) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 49,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.21M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 213,905 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 866,547 shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39M for 6.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 12,300 shares to 589,649 shares, valued at $58.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc Note 6/0 (Prn) by 5.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House has invested 0.03% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) or 67 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 8,054 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 21,155 shares. Ranger Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 540,640 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 623,432 shares. Jefferies Limited Com reported 5,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP owns 0.03% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 426,447 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Shaker Invests Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.33% stake. Campbell Adviser Lc holds 5,946 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Tiaa Cref Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,116 shares to 7,116 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,250 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Sectoral Asset Management owns 839,954 shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Sphera Funds Mngmt, a Israel-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Granite Point Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Daruma Cap Management Lc holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 747,221 shares. Spark Management Ltd Liability Com holds 157,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Dafna Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 151,770 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio.

