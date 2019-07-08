As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Share Value Declined, Dafna Capital Management Increased by $470,000 Its Holding; As Alliant Energy (LNT) Market Valuation Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Lifted by $379,525 Its Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 8,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,542 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 163,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 58,026 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 37,757 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,800 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Int Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). First Light Asset Limited accumulated 474,066 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,370 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 533,257 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 150 shares. Granite Point Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 18,600 shares in its portfolio. Consonance Mgmt Lp holds 5.09% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 1.70 million shares. Dafna Mngmt Lc has 151,770 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.43% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 275,689 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt and Aerie Pharmaceuticals among healthcare gainers; Celldex Therapeutic and Conformis among losers – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ MAA accepted for review in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie (AERI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Rhopressa Gains Traction – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: LNT, COG, CBT, COKE – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Chairman and CEO Patricia L. Kampling announces retirement; John O. Larsen named new Chairman and CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Add Alliant Energy (LNT) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 1.09 million shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $51.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 138,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).