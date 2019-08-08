As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Market Value Declined, Provident Investment Management Increased Holding; As Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Value Rose, Keybank National Association Boosted Holding

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 186.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 23,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 36,374 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, up from 12,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 5.90 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.33% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 2.52M shares traded or 237.05% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association has 37,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daruma Capital Limited Liability has invested 4.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). C Grp Hldgs A S owns 0.08% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 136,142 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks reported 152,710 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 8,470 shares. Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Neuberger Berman Gp owns 393,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,921 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 0% or 700 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.63% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 65,000 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 474,066 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated has 4.11 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 19,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.70M are owned by Consonance Capital Lp.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 43,269 shares to 537,536 shares, valued at $66.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).