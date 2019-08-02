As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Market Value Declined, Holder Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 176,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 524,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 347,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 534,190 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $267.2. About 1.07M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,302 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 41 shares. Banbury Ltd Liability Corp owns 91,736 shares or 6.54% of their US portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.24% stake. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 16 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 7,139 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 67,248 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 167,820 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.64% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The California-based Tcw Gp has invested 2.58% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sterling Ltd Co accumulated 26,725 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arrow Corporation has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 30 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,990 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 8,470 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Metropolitan Life Co holds 1.78% or 770,283 shares. Apis Ltd Liability has invested 1.72% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 494,942 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Dafna Management Lc reported 3.11% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Weiss Multi stated it has 35,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Atika Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.63% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 863,270 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 4,921 shares.