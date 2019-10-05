As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Market Value Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Position; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 1.66 million shares traded or 50.02% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,332 shares. 6,983 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 552,400 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Llc reported 62,113 shares stake. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 52,873 shares. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated invested in 21,076 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt holds 260,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Aperio Grp holds 7,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 157 are held by Us State Bank De. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 181,011 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Service Automobile Association holds 57,682 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 20,000 shares. 236 were reported by Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was bought by RUBINO RICHARD J on Monday, September 9. On Monday, September 9 the insider ANIDO VICENTE JR bought $498,953.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) by 300,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $130.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 168,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has 22,118 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 13,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 132 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 686,291 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 480 shares. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Viking Invsts LP has 0.63% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,585 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 209,099 shares. Numerixs Technology invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Mesirow Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Suntrust Banks stated it has 4,428 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.19 million for 10.15 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

