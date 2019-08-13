As Aerie Pharmaceutic (AERI) Market Value Declined, Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Holding by $13.82 Million; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceutic (AERI) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 294,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 839,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.39 million shares traded or 78.39% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 56,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.99 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 29/03/2018 – Facebook executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth defended the company’s “questionable” growth tactics in the name of connecting people, in an internal memo from 2016; 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 19/04/2018 – Kate Kelland: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,154 shares to 134,057 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,516 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

