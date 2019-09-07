As Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Share Value Rose, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Cut by $1.02 Million Its Holding; Fastenal Company (FAST) Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Cut Stake by $404,800

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 357,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, down from 363,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 22,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.58M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 691,291 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 759 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 197,146 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.15% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Marathon Asset Management Llp has 0.71% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 824,390 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv accumulated 1.00 million shares or 8.8% of the stock. Moreover, Community Fincl Bank Na has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 40,381 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Choate Inv Advsr reported 4,459 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 143,651 shares. 349,139 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Bokf Na stated it has 15,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Llc reported 5,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp holds 0.06% or 2,720 shares. Dean Invest Associates Limited holds 37,777 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal (FAST) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED), The Stock That Tanked 74% – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Incoming Institutions: How Big Players Are Fast-Tracking Blockchain Regulation – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56M for 7.17 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 350,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $29.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 36,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Basswood Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Financial Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,857 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 54,734 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pggm invested in 211,324 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1.80 million are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Co. Wexford Limited Partnership reported 382,533 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 62,428 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 48,010 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 60,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 13,384 shares. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,770 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 4,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 66,611 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 8.86M shares or 0.09% of the stock.