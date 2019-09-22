As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Valuation Rose, Ativo Capital Management Boosted Stake; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $377,580

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 14,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 282,979 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72 million, up from 268,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 980,485 shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 37,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 32,683 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343,000, down from 70,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 253,920 shares to 262,771 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,983 shares to 18,363 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,501 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).