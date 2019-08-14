As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Decreased Holding by $1.12 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) Holding by $691,824 as Stock Value Declined

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) by 154.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 86,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 142,537 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 56,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 30.24 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/03/2018 – Global Times: Ford in drive to rebuild ties with China; 03/04/2018 – TABLE-March Canada light vehicle sales by major automakers; 18/05/2018 – FORD RECALL INCL SELECT 2018 F-650 & F-750 VEHICLES, ECOSPORT; 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Detroit Train Depot in Corktown; 22/03/2018 – INDIA’S MAHINDRA, U.S. CARMAKER FORD SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP MIDSIZE AND COMPACT SUV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 04/04/2018 – Car Connection: Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 24,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 30,728 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 597,049 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 16,991 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 109 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 532,043 shares. Country Tru Bancshares owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield has 1,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.01% or 33,381 shares. Accredited Investors Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 360,113 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Management Pro reported 0% stake. 32.62 million were accumulated by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp. Mariner Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cadence Cap Lc owns 167,311 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management reported 12,927 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,943 shares to 71,718 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 12,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,003 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd In (CEM).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “TransLoc CEO to step down as Ford moves to combine divisions – Triangle Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Major automakers work out emissions deal in California – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford’s New Best-Selling Large SUV Is Effectively A Hybrid Mustang Underneath – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.02% stake. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 333 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 5,631 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 938,076 shares. James Investment has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 100,841 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com accumulated 867,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 103,866 shares. Quadrant Management Limited Co invested in 51,027 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 5,107 shares. Eqis Capital holds 37,109 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 524,080 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 111,363 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 5.58 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap provides Q2 update – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares to 514,800 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc.