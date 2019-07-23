As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut Position by $527,712; As Atricure (ATRC) Share Price Declined, Kopp Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 11,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,816 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 57,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 905,006 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 167,956 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ATRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jefferies likes Quest and LabCorp in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On First Bancorp (FBNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atreca Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Lisa Decker as Chief Business Officer and Courtney Phillips as General Counsel – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 2.95M shares. Fmr Lc reported 5.79 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kopp Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.73% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Company reported 10,101 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp reported 96,611 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 2.18M shares. Fosun Intll invested in 200,559 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 12,180 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Com has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Invesco holds 8,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 3,894 shares. 437,022 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 5,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantum Capital has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.54M for 7.64 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Management L Lp Nc accumulated 1.07% or 2.02 million shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 24,722 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 5.58M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.17% or 23,610 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 14,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 82,918 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 172 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.18% or 305,500 shares. Gam Ag holds 7,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na reported 20,758 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset reported 0% stake. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 1.63% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Advisory Net Ltd holds 481 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap Holdings – A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap provides Q2 update – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings: Cheap But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 28, 2018.