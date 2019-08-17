As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Its Position; Cadence Bank Na Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $358,436

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 497,394 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.45 million shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 5,554 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Shine Invest Advisory has 168 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.75M shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability owns 7,230 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.15 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 403 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 451,761 shares. Old Fincl Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Connecticut-based Wexford Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.47% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Quadrant Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Donald Smith And invested in 5.98 million shares or 10.66% of the stock.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Associates owns 1.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 66,206 shares. Altfest L J Com Inc reported 199,853 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Scholtz And has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Professional Advisory Ser Inc reported 4.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 5.76% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8.27M shares. Oakwood Cap Management Llc Ca has invested 2.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Argi Svcs Ltd Company owns 16,490 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn reported 10,279 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 17,181 shares. Nadler Financial Grp has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,315 shares. 1.48 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alphamark Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 3,346 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.29% stake.