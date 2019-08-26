As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose, Basswood Capital Management Decreased by $7.17 Million Its Stake; Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 155,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 720,215 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, down from 876,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 771,663 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares to 115,090 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.01% or 608,158 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.58% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1.80M shares. Qs Lc owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,193 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership stated it has 111,363 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). State Street has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Rmb Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wexford Cap LP holds 1.47% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 382,533 shares. Assetmark holds 20,654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 5,631 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The Georgia-based Advisory Net Ltd Co has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Camarda Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fincl Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 54,081 shares.

