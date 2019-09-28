As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Lifted Holding; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Excalibur Management Has Cut Position by $378,240

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 259,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 538,623 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01M, up from 278,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 480,386 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 645,431 shares to 137,163 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donald Smith reported 5.68M shares or 11.77% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.07% or 4.68 million shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Addison Capital invested in 0.27% or 7,376 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 276,648 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 462,577 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 55,734 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 10,425 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 423,623 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 2.51M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 179,656 shares. Cordasco Finance Network has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Elm Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77,014 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 246,441 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Limited Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,078 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Truepoint invested in 0.41% or 25,939 shares. Diker Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,870 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Incorporated invested in 88,726 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested in 320,502 shares. Fincl Consulate reported 31,267 shares. Elkhorn Ltd Partnership holds 0.78% or 6,650 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Lc owns 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,940 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.23% or 85,935 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability reported 29,577 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd has 2.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj accumulated 9,791 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Seven Post Inv Office Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

