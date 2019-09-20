As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.60 Million; Robecosam Ag Lowered Its Holding in Danaher (DHR) as Share Price Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 195,347 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 41,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 328,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.57M, down from 369,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.72. About 920,082 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 64,000 shares to 854,000 shares, valued at $69.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 59,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Danaher – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citi: General Electric’s Recovery ‘Could Be More Significant’ Than Investors Realize – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Envista Holdings Opens Above IPO Price – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.61 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Girard holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,514 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,112 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,568 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 939,233 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank reported 0.08% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 123,641 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Inc holds 46,170 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 8,174 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 32,423 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 3,579 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.90 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kistler holds 0.01% or 477 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 8,600 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Citigroup holds 0.14% or 3.33M shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Lc holds 0.07% or 51,113 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.01% or 324,187 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 9,588 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 134 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,929 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd holds 0.07% or 538,623 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moon Capital Management Limited stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56M for 7.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AerCap Celebrates the Delivery of the First Embraer E195-E2 to Azul – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap Still Not Getting The Full Benefit Of Its Quality Operations – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.