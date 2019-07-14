As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Raised Its Position by $531,116; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $308,295; Stock Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 11,546 shares as the company's stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 524,080 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39 million, up from 512,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 896,730 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares to 162,911 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,498 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Company has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 743,649 shares. 48,690 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc. Moreover, Towercrest Cap Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nadler Finance Gru has 26,595 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193.86M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,580 shares. Capital Ca has invested 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested in 26,240 shares. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesley Taft And Assoc Llc owns 3.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 384,214 shares. Js Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 268,572 shares. Cap Mgmt Assocs Ny invested in 21,824 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Duncker Streett And invested in 58,882 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 40,411 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated reported 61,293 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 278,624 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 88,134 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Llc holds 5,554 shares. Greenlight Capital Incorporated reported 4.16 million shares or 13.76% of all its holdings. American Century Cos Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 376,028 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt reported 524,080 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 66,430 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 11,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 49,398 shares to 453,313 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 245,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

