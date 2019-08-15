As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eqis Capital Management Boosted Holding; Todd Asset Management Lowered Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding by $10.61 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 7,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 37,109 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 29,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 622,720 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 82,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 148,176 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, down from 231,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 3.66M shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.39 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

