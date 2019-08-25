As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Holding by $14.58 Million; Gabelli Funds Lifted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $8.95 Million as Shares Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 53,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 246,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14 million, up from 192,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube have recently come under fire for offensive search suggestions; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – Herjavec, also CEO of a major cybersecurity firm, gives his expert take on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal; 13/04/2018 – A top EU chief summons Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of lawmakers in person; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 715,843 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Glob Ltd Llc reported 8.84 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 340,960 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 103,587 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Mcclain reported 4,954 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mgmt reported 8,687 shares. Barr E S And accumulated 0.03% or 1,672 shares. Nokota LP has 85,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,113 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.02 million shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.33 million shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,357 are owned by Parsons Capital Management Ri.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 86,500 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $112.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,400 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (NYSE:AOS).