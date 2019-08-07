As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Increased Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Stake by $1.12 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 295,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65 million, down from 301,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 502,341 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv has 52,773 shares. First Personal Financial Service accumulated 0.01% or 555 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 239,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 119,300 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership reported 382,533 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 53,067 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Victory Cap Inc has 24,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 587,433 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 1.4% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 5,107 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd holds 6,673 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Partners reported 51,979 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Co invested in 11,006 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Company has invested 1.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rampart Inv Management Lc invested in 56,248 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 37,176 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Grp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,675 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,213 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,882 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 17,284 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co accumulated 3.87% or 32,000 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca has 2.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).