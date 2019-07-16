As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Boosted by $14.58 Million Its Holding; Boothbay Fund Management Upped Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $302,736

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 667,665 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 148.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,556 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, up from 3,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 622,126 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 7,097 shares to 4,610 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 13,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,286 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge’s Business Doesn’t Convince – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.18% or 103,045 shares. 9,234 were reported by Numerixs Inv Technology Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 918,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 33 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 17,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 355,054 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc reported 184 shares. Bluefin Trading reported 12,498 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harvest Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 3.16% or 42,349 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.19% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 10 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 5,107 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,685 shares. 10,058 are held by Brinker Capital Inc. 169,546 were accumulated by Nordea Invest. 4,527 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Co. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,655 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kistler invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 2.15M shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 867,898 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 48,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,003 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 0% or 105,814 shares.