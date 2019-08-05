As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted Holding by $6.04 Million; Fedex Corp. (FDX) Holder Private Trust Co Cut Its Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 493.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 131,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 158,006 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 26,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 709,445 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 3,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 11,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.96 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Campbell Com Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,728 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% or 2.94 million shares. Natixis LP reported 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cambiar Llc has invested 6.51% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 239,497 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 230,989 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability reported 970,792 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1.14M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 264,881 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation has 1,650 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.75 million shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 15,411 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cooke Bieler LP invested 2.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.63 million shares to 578,900 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kempharm Inc by 322,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. MERINO JOHN L had sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160 on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.58M for 12.79 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 16,471 shares to 22,147 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Lc stated it has 0.77% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Haverford Tru reported 1.56% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fincl Bank Of America De owns 1.83 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 144,346 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.1% stake. Ameriprise accumulated 742,797 shares. Leisure Mgmt accumulated 2,896 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,848 shares. Loews holds 0% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. 420,436 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 3,488 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 358,803 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. First Merchants has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

