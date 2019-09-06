As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose, Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $426,807 as Stock Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 460,697 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 1.23 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 970,792 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 211,324 shares. Amer Century Companies has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Brinker has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 73,148 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 14,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt owns 24,531 shares. Moreover, Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.61% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Howe Rusling has 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 71,657 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 32,148 shares. Ejf Lc holds 30,728 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 177,407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 19,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.