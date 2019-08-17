As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $531,116; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 11,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 524,080 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39 million, up from 512,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 497,394 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 278,624 are held by Adage Gru Ltd Liability Co. Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). D E Shaw And Co owns 40,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 5,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assoc has 8,217 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 172 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 10,176 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 82,918 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mangrove Prns stated it has 258,000 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 511 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.61 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. American Group invested in 17,300 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 196,165 shares to 94,142 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,577 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,093 shares to 117,571 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,042 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).