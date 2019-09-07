As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Upped by $14.58 Million Its Stake; Popular (BPOP) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 12,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 36,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 258,711 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 691,291 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Popular (BPOP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares to 290,396 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 29,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.80M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.86 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Ameriprise has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Victory Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Raging Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 5.14% or 680,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Sei Investments holds 90,598 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 4,021 shares. Ejf Limited Company reported 0.4% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hightower Advisors Ltd accumulated 4,660 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 3.05 million shares.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $155.92 million for 8.07 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More important recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.