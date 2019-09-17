As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Value Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Trimmed by $35.36 Million Its Holding; As Lilly Eli And Company (LLY) Stock Declined, Holder Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 680,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 557,293 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli And Company (LLY) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 15,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 17,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 804,149 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln to bolster cancer pipeline; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY WILL RECEIVE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO SIGILON’S AFIBROMER TECHNOLOGY FOR ISLET CELL ENCAPSULATION; 23/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Announces Published Results Showing that its ADAPT Biotargeting System Effectively Stratified Breast Cancer Patients Based on Their Benefit from Trastuzumab Treatment (Herceptin)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55 million for 7.32 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 92,161 shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 20,629 shares to 237,850 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity.